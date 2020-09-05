Best of Summit voting ends Sunday
Sunday, Sept. 6, is the final day to vote in the annual Best of Summit contest.
This year’s contest features more than 100 questions across seven categories, including Arts & Entertainment, Community, Food & Drink, Services, Shopping, Sports & Recreation and a new COVID-19 category that highlights businesses that succeeded in adjusting their business models or went above and beyond to help the community. The businesses and organizations with the most nominations were selected for the final ballot.
Voting is open through Sept. 6 at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit. Winners will be announced in late October with the publication of the Best of Summit guide.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User