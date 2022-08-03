Best of Summit voting opens Thursday, Aug. 4

Voting in the annual Best of Summit contest opens Thursday, Aug. 4, and runs through Thursday, Aug. 11.

The annual contest will run a bit differently this year with two voting phases:

First voting round from Aug. 4-11: In the first voting round, readers vote to winnow the list of nominated businesses, organizations and people down to the top 10 for each category. Participants can vote once per day in each category.

Final voting round from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1: This is the final voting round, and the businesses, organizations and people with the most votes in each category will be crowned Best of Summit.

This year’s contest features more than 150 questions across 10 topics, including the following new additions: Pets, Health & Wellness, and Home.

After the nomination period closed July 28, the Summit Daily News moderated the nominations. That process included ensuring businesses fit in the categories in which they were nominated. For example, if a restaurant was nominated for best wings, but there weren’t wings on the restaurant’s menu, that nomination was removed.

Also part of the moderation process was evaluating whether a question was competitive enough to move to the voting round. If there were fewer than five nominees for any one question, it was removed from the contest.

To vote for your favorites, go to SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit. Find more information about how the contest works at SummitDaily.com/about-us/about-the-best-of-summit-contest.

The winner and two finalists in each category will be announced in late October with the publication of the Best of Summit guide.