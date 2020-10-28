Best of Summit winners to be announced Thursday, Oct. 29

With about 9,600 nominations and more than 100,000 votes, participation in the Best of Summit contest was up 20% this year.

The winners of the annual contest will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.

In lieu of our annual celebration, the Summit Daily will release the winners in a video on our website. The Best of Summit publication will be in the printed paper on Friday, Oct. 30.

Winners who would like a printed award should email Advertising Director Ian Donovan at idonovan@summitdaily.com to schedule a time to pick it up.