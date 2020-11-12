Best Teacher, K-8: Andrea Kubick, Summit Middle School

Summit Middle School physical education teacher Andrea Kubick was named Best Teacher in grades K-8 for the 2020 Best of Summit contest.

Photo from Andrea Kubick

For Andrea Kubick, being a teacher is about developing strong relationships with her students, and that job is more important than ever during the pandemic.

Kubick teaches physical education at Summit Middle School. During the pandemic, her class has been an outlet.

“I’m trying to give them the ability to try new things, to be open-minded, to give them confidence, to let them know you can do hard things in these hard times,” she said.

Kubick’s role as a PE teacher means she has one of the only jobs at the school that requires her to be teaching in person at all times.

“Everything is so crazy right now,” she said. “I think teachers are providing stability that (students) need right now at this time.”

She believes teachers are an integral part of giving students the skills they need to move through crises like the pandemic.

“Not only are (teachers) important for learning all the things that are going to make them responsible citizens, but also giving them skills they need to be able to cope with things like the pandemic and those social, emotional skills that they are going to need, and they need right now in difficult times,” Kubick said.

When in class, Kubick teaches her students how to live active, healthy lifestyles. In a place like Summit County, that job is unique.

Kubick likes to take advantage of the outdoors when planning activities for students. Whether it’s hiking, ice fishing, biking or going to the Frisco Adventure Park, Kubick does her best to get her students outdoors and in the fresh air.

“I love being able to give them unique experiences in PE,” she said. “Where we are and with my content area, it just allows me to give them some unique experiences beyond a typical PE culture.”

While Kubick loves being able to be active and outside in her job, the real value comes from the relationships she forms with her students.

“A good teacher can teach any content whether it’s PE, language arts, math,” she said. “They all have the same qualities like being able to make their students feel seen and create opportunities for kids to be successful and to leave an impact on them.”

Kubick hopes students remember that experience of being seen and heard.

“When they think back about their experiences with that particular teacher, they might not remember everything that they taught them, but they are going to remember how that teacher made them feel,” she said.