Best Teacher, K-8: Corina Kaskey, Silverthorne Elementary School

Corina Kaskey, a reading teacher, is pictured in her office at Silverthorne Elementary school Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Corina Kaskey is a first-grade reading recovery and literacy teacher at Silverthorne Elementary School. Kaskey’s role as an educator in literacy is a critical one, as reading proficiency is considered one of the key measures by which future academic success relies on. With her first-graders, Kaskey puts students on a path toward brighter futures. She is also trained to observe students for reading difficulties and help them overcome them.

Kaskey said the relationships she builds with students, parents and her fellow teachers are a priority for her, with positive engagement a key tool she uses to be a great educator.

“I try to make learning fun, keep students engaged and deliver high-quality literacy instruction daily,” Kaskey said. “I want my students to love reading. I work tirelessly to find just the right book to get all students engaged in reading. I love buying books for students (and teachers).”

As far as why she decided to do one of the hardest and most important jobs in a community, educating the next generation, it’s all about the impact she sees she has in their lives.

“I absolutely love teaching, it’s my passion. I love watching my students learn and grow and discover new things. My students, past and present, mean the world to me.”