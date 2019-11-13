Best Toy Store: Peek-A-Boo Toys

Peek-A-Boo Toys has been on Breckenridge's Main Street for 17 years.

Courtesy Peek-A-Boo Toys

BRECKENRIDGE — Peek-A-Boo Toys is a long-standing toy store on Breckenridge’s Main Street that features an impressive collection of toys. In fact, co-owner Jeff Boyd said the large selection and sheer volume of toys is what makes the store unique.

“It’s just a fun place to come in and look around,” Boyd said.

Peek-a-Boo Toys has an indoor kids’ play area where children can interact and have fun. And there is a candy counter that carries a large selection of bulk candies — both new and nostalgic.

Boyd said whether you have kids or not, the store has plenty of fun gadgets and gag gifts for adults, as well.

The Boyds decided to open the store 17 years ago because there wasn’t a toy store in Breckenridge. The former coffee shop owners decided they wanted to get back into retail. They have been living in the county for 30 years and running local businesses for 27.

“As Breckenridge has grown, the last 15 years has been just crazy around here, and we’ve grown with Breckenridge,” Boyd said. “I’d say we’re one of the busiest stores on Main Street. We’ve fully enjoyed our 30 years up here.”