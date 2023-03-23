Bestselling author of ‘Woman of Light,’ a Colorado-based historical novel, to speak at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge
The event is free to the public and will also be live streamed.
The author of “Woman of Light,” a national bestselling novel based in Colorado and steeped in the state’s history, will speak at Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge on Monday, March 27 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Kalli Fajardo-Anstine will also be signing books at the event, according to the college. The novel focuses on the Denver Chicano experience in the 1930s and traces five generations of Indigenous and multinational ancestors, according to a description of the event. The free event will also be livestreamed.
A link to the livestream and more information about the event is available at the Colorado Mountain College website at ColoradoMtn.edu.
