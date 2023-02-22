Bethanny Crouse

My husband and I moved to Summit in 1998 before we were married in order to pursue my love for snowboarding and competing in competitions representing K2. By 2009, I noticed my performance lacking not only on my snowboard, but also at CrossFit Breck. I was introduced to a simple superfood system that was extremely affordable at only $3 per meal. At the time, the economy was tough and we owned three local businesses, so this truly helped us save money by each of us implementing two of these superfood meals into our daily routines. In 2015, the company introduced an informed sport certified athletic performance line and I became one of their former pro athletes to represent and share this incredible nutrition and the new line with people around the globe. Since then, I have sold my businesses and have been able to impact over 9000 lives helping people flood their bodies with the absolute best nutrition on the planet! I found my calling to help people live in their healthiest bodies!