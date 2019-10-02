BGV donates $25,000 toward St. Anthony nurse, staff endowment

The USDA has selected the Summit Chamber of Commerce's Summit Prosperity Initiative as one of 47 rural community projects to receive technical assistance for developing a long-term economic development plan for the county.



BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge Grand Vacations, one of the largest employers in Summit County, has announced that it contributed $25,000 to the Summit Medical Center Health Foundation to fund a scholarship endowment for St. Anthony Summit Medical Center nurses and staff.

The scholarship is named after BGV CEO Mike Dudick’s deceased mother, Maureen L. Dudick, who was a nurse. Earlier this month, the first two Maureen L. Dudick scholarships were awarded to Nathan Love, director of surgical services and sterile processing, and Amy Palermo, a registered nurse in the emergency department.

Last year, the Summit Medical Center Health Foundation developed the Summit Medical Center Medical and Nursing Scholarship program to address the national nursing shortage; to help offset the high cost of living in the county; to improve patient care and satisfaction; and to help local nurses and medical support staff in career development and training. Now, the medical center is expanding the program to its medical staff.



According to BGV Gives Program Manager Deb Edwards, the BGV Gives contribution of $25,000 will be invested to ensure the scholarship retains its value in perpetuity.



Since 2015, BGV Gives has contributed more than $2.2 million in grants to the community, a number that does not include BGV’s $50,000 10-year annual commitment to the Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center and South Branch Library.