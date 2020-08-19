BGV Gives accepting applications for fall grant cycle

BGV Gives, the philanthropic arm of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, is now accepting applications for its fall grant cycle. Local nonprofits have until just before midnight Thursday, Oct. 1, to submit their materials.

Applications follow two categories: one for requests of $1,000 or less and another for requests over $1,000, with both including in-kind donations.

The program gave a total of $159,100 during the most recent spring cycle and $347,220 last fall to more than 28 organizations each cycle.

Applications must be submitted in PDF format by Oct. 1 via email to BGV Gives Program Manager Deb Edwards at dedwards@breckgv.com. For inquiries regarding grant eligibility and for the current application, visit BGVGives.org or contact Edwards at 970-547-8748 or 970-406-0391.