BGV Gives opens applications for fall 2021 grants

BGV Gives, the philanthropic arm of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, is now accepting applications for its fall grant cycle. Local nonprofits have until just before midnight Oct. 1 to submit materials.

According to a news release, Summit County and Park County nonprofit organizations have been awarded a total of $519,895 with cash and in-kind donations already this year. A total of $240,860 was awarded to 29 local organizations in the education, health and human service, art and culture, environment, sports and recreation and other sectors during this year’s spring grant cycle.

When broken down, $24,000 was granted to four organizations in education, $127,000 was given to 11 organizations in human services, four art and culture organizations received $21,000, four sports and recreation groups received $31,800 and one in-kind donation was awarded, while five organizations in the environment sector were granted $32,060 and one other organization received a grant totaling $5,000.

Funds came from the BGV Donor Advised Fund, the BGV Endowment Fund, The Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund as well as directly from Breckenridge Grand Vacations.

Among the many requirements of the grant, nonprofits must demonstrate the grant request will offer a measurable benefit to the community. Applications must be submitted in PDF format by Oct. 1 via email to BGV Gives Program Manager Deb Edwards at dedwards@breckgv.com . For inquiries regarding grant eligibility and for the current application, visit BGVGives.org.