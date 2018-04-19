BGV Gives seeks volunteers for heart walk on June 9

BGV Gives is looking for volunteers to help out with the third annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk, also known as the RAM Walk, on June 9, at Carter Park in Breckenridge.

The walk is a family event begun in 2016 to support hearth health programs, education and research, in honor of Millisor, the former owner and developer for Breckenridge Grand Vacations who died of a heart attack while on a 2015 humanitarian trip in Nepal.

BGV Gives is the philanthropic wing of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, and volunteers are needed to put together gift bags for participants, handle registration and help with setup and take down. Multiple shifts are available on June 7-9, and jobs will be assigned at a later date.

Sponsorship opportunities are also now available.

With the event, participants can choose between a 5K trail walk, 1-mile town walk, or a 5K trail run. They will receive event T-shirts and commemorative gifts, morning snacks and a heart-healthy lunch, along with live entertainment and prize giveaways.

Heart health booths and children's activities will also be available during the event. Walk-ins will be welcome, but pre-registration is highly encouraged, and can save $5 per person or $30 for a team of five on the Early Bird option that ends April 30. Online registration closes at 10 p.m. June 7. All pre-registered participants will be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 Fitbits.

Anyone unable to make the event can make donations on The RAM Walk registration website. BGV Gives allocates every dollar received to The Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund at The Summit Foundation to support heart health programs, education and research.

Over the past two years, more than $350,000 has been raised to sponsor multiple programs in the community. For more, go to BGVGives.org or contact program manager Deb Edwards at 970-547-8748 or dedwards@breckgv.com.