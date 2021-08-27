Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival cancels 2022 event

A tasting glass is pictured at 2019's Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival. The 2022 festival has been canceled.

Photo by The Brewtography Project

The Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival won’t happen in Breckenridge in January 2022. The multiday event includes seminars, pairing dinners and more to highlight diverse beer from around the world, and co-founder Laura Lodge announced this week that the board of directors was unanimous in waiting to safely celebrate.

In a newsletter email, Lodge said that in April, they were excited to likely hold Big Beers in 2022, but as coronavirus cases pick up and events go virtual again, require proof of vaccination or are otherwise reformatted, they had to postpone.

“Some of our weekend events could be adapted to socially distance and creatively mask, but the commercial tasting — our cornerstone event that carries us financially — simply isn’t feasible,” Lodge said in the statement.

Beaver Run Resort will instead host the 21st anniversary of the festival from Jan. 5-7, 2023. In the email, Lodge said the next iteration will blur the lines between beer, wine and spirits through barrel aging and cocktail-inspired beers.