Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival postpones event to 2024 due to economic issues

The annual Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival has been postponed until 2024.

The Brewtography Project/Courtesy photo

The next Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival — originally set for Jan. 5-7, 2023, in Breckenridge — has been canceled. The 21st anniversary will move to 2024.

The multiday event that includes tastings, seminars, pairing dinners and more hasn’t occurred since the coronavirus pandemic. However, this cancelation is not solely related to COVID-19.

In an email newsletter, co-founder Laura Lodge said that the board of directors canceled the 2023 iteration due to various economic factors, such as travel, shipping, business and living expenses increasing.

“Ultimately we just came to the conclusion that it’s just not a good time to host a destination event,” Lodge said in the newsletter. “…We are enormously disappointed to miss our annual gathering yet again, but know that it will be a ‘better than ever’ reunion when it happens.”