Big Beers homebrew competition opens Nov. 5; judging moved to Front Range

While the Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival won’t be held until 2024, organizers have announced that the homebrew competition will occur.

Entries will be accepted from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4. The number of entries is capped at 300. The winner of the competition will have a commercial batch of their recipe brewed and poured at Dry Dock Brewing in Aurora.

However, in an email newsletter, co-founder Laura Lodge said the judging will happen on the Front Range instead of in Breckenridge. Judging will occur from Jan. 6-7.

The newsletter also announced that Craft Your Own Big Beers, the virtual version that had breweries host their own event last year, will not return in 2023.

Visit BigBeersFestival.com to view entry drop-off locations, sign up to judge and to find other competition information.