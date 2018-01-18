Big money — more than $13 million in 2017 — flows into Colorado governor’s race with a new record and super PAC

The big-dollar contest for Colorado governor came into better focus this week as the latest financial reports revealed a new fundraising record, another super PAC-styled spending group and several candidates willing to pump their own cash into the race.

The financial records also showed that two new Republican competitors — Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and former Congressman Tom Tancredo — had trouble raising money at the start of their campaigns. Tancredo netted $75,000 in donations, and Coffman garnered about $85,000.

Both candidates trailed Republican rival Walker Stapleton, who collected about $750,000 in the last three months of 2017, a record for a single fundraising period in a governor's race. The state treasurer, who donated another $250,000 from his own pocket, filed his report after the deadline and faces the threat of a minor fine.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis of Boulder gave his campaign more than $750,000 — the most of any candidate in that primary — putting his personal investment at nearly $1.4 million.

Cary Kennedy, the former state treasurer, raised the highest total of individual contributions among Democrats at $277,000, but rival Mike Johnston, a former state senator, finished 2017 with the most in his campaign coffer, at $732,000.

Read the full story on denverpost.com.