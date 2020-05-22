Bike rental program resumes at Dillon’s Sun & Ski Sports
Sun & Ski Sports in Dillon has reopened its bike rental program to the public. Bikes from Cannondale in Jekyll, Habit, Trail, Topstone and Quik models available for rent. Prices range from $25 for youth bikes to $65 for full-suspension mountain bikes.
According to a news release from the store, Sun & Ski will be “extensively disinfecting” bikes and helmets before renting them to customers and will be deep cleaning the products once they are returned. The Summit County public health order requires employees and customers to wear masks in the store.
Sun & Ski is also running a giveaway for National Bike Month, which takes place in May, and is giving a bike to front-line workers based on a nomination process every week of the month. Anyone can nominate at SunAndSki.com/nationalbikemonth.
