Bikes for Summit program gives donated bikes to Family & Intercultural Resource Center
DILLON — Outdoor retailer Wilderness Sports has partnered with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center for a donation project called Bikes for Summit. People are encouraged to bring unwanted bicycles to Wilderness Sports, which then will take them to the nonprofit Resource Center for families, individuals and kids in need.
Wilderness Sports will clean each bike as well as tune and replace any necessary parts. The bikes then will be assigned to new homes, such as those with transportation needs or children wanting to recreate.
Participants receive 10% off new bike purchases for each donated bike. Donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the store, 701 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon. Email lucy@wildernesssports.com with questions.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.