Bikes for Summit program gives donated bikes to Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Wilderness Sports staff members are pictured at the store, which partnered with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center on a project that helps people donate bicycles to people in need.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com |

DILLON — Outdoor retailer Wilderness Sports has partnered with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center for a donation project called Bikes for Summit. People are encouraged to bring unwanted bicycles to Wilderness Sports, which then will take them to the nonprofit Resource Center for families, individuals and kids in need.

Wilderness Sports will clean each bike as well as tune and replace any necessary parts. The bikes then will be assigned to new homes, such as those with transportation needs or children wanting to recreate.

Participants receive 10% off new bike purchases for each donated bike. Donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the store, 701 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon. Email lucy@wildernesssports.com with questions.