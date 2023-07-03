‘Black Forager’ Alexis Nikole helps you find edible goods right in your backyard

Alexis Nikole, right, who is better known as the "Black Forager," leads an Aspen Ideas Festival workshop on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Aspen. Nikole is a growing star on social media and showed attendees what can be foraged for food along Aspen's own Rio Grande trail.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Although one might not expect they would be able to assemble a salad from a 100-foot stretch of the Rio Grande Trail, going for a walk with forager and TikToker Alexis Nikole would prove otherwise — ground elder, prickly lettuce, thistles, pennycress, mallow, salsify, silver wormwood, flax, yellow clovers, bladder campion, yarrow, and wild roses abound.

She led two Aspen Ideas Festival workshop sessions on Thursday, beginning with a short trail walk and ending with making flower fritters from salsify and other foraged plants. Along the way, she illuminated the many uses, preparations, and cultural histories of the plants that grow in Aspen’s backyard.

Known on Instagram as “Black Forager,” she has garnered 4.3 million followers on TikTok — and over a million on Instagram — for her lively videos on foraging, which combine her studies in theater and environmental science.

“It’s been kind of a lifelong hyper-fixation, both out of the classroom and in the classroom,” Nikole said.

Her passion for foraging began at the age of 3, following her matrilineal path.

“I was very lucky to grow up with a mother who very much encouraged me to be spending a lot of time outdoors and to be connecting with my surroundings by getting to know the plants that were growing in those surroundings,” he said.

Her grandmother grew up working on cranberry bogs in Massachusetts to help her family provide for her nine siblings. While she loved being outdoors, she wanted her daughter to spend time outside on her own terms rather than for a job.

As a result, Nikole’s mother grew up participating in Girl Scouts and attending sleepaway summer camp. However, she was one of only a couple people of color in those spaces.

Alexis Nikole, who is better known as the “Black Forager,” leads an Aspen Ideas Festival workshop on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

When she started her foraging Instagram a few years ago, she said she was entering an online space that was still dominated by white voices.

“I wasn’t seeing anybody who looked like me in the foraging space at that time,” she said. “I … wanted people who found my recipes and liked them and wanted to try them to be like, ‘Oh, you know, a Black girl made this, and they are in this space, just like the rest of us.'”

Nikole approaches foraging from an ethnobotanist perspective, which she defined as the study of how humans and plants interact. This approach highlights the traditional knowledge and practices of local cultures and people.

She pointed out that silver wormwood, for example, has a long history of medicinal and ceremonial uses by Indigenous people. The plant, also known as silver sage, has been used for smudging ceremonies and cleansing spaces of impurities. In her own cooking, she said she uses the plant as a substitute for sage, though she warned that if it’s not used fresh or steamed before drying, the energy gets converted into tannins, resulting in a bitter taste.

Wormwood is one of several plants Nikole pointed out that can be used in place of sage or other herbs.

“There’s just too many other great wild plants that taste adjacent to it, so I’m like, ‘Why do I need to go and buy you?’ Answer: I don’t,” she said.

The young leaves of yarrow, one of the most common plants found around Aspen, can be used as a substitute for Herbes de Provence due to a flavor that falls somewhere between sage and oregano, she said.

Yarrow is an especially good plant for backcountry buffs to know since it has anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties. When mashed with water or chewed, it turns into a paste that can be applied to wounds to stop bleeding and induce blood clotting.

Nikole also highlighted the medicinal benefits of prickly lettuce, which can help with pain relief and has mild sedative effects, earning it the nickname “opium lettuce.”

She incorporates several other plants into her vegan cooking — using flax seeds instead of eggs or to add a nutty flavor, mallow seeds pickled and used in place of capers, pennycress seed heads to make mustard, and wild roses as a more aromatic option for rosewater.

When searching for plants to harvest, Nikole said it is important to think about ecological considerations. To evaluate whether it is appropriate to harvest a plant, she looks at whether the plant is native and if it has threatened or endangered status.

“When something is solidly secure, I usually feel comfortable going out and being like, okay, I can gather enough to make a meal for me and the rest of my family,” she said.

For her, getting outside and foraging acts as a source of comfort at a time when mental-health issues across the nation are soaring.

“Go outside, and find the first thing that interests (you) … find those little things outside that bring you joy. Just keep doing that,” she said. “When you spend time outside, I at least realize that I feel generally better about existence after, and that becomes habit-forming.”

This story is from AspenTimes.com .