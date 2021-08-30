Black Mountain Fire burns 150 acres north of Kremmling

Fire crews responded to smoke on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 29, in the Black Mountain area near Kremmling.

Photo from the Grand County Sheriff's Office

KREMMLING — The Black Mountain Fire, which was reported north of Kremmling — about 45 miles north of Summit County — around 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, is burning in the remote Black Mountain Area off Grand County Road 2 near Big Horn Park.

As of Sunday night, the fire had burned about 150 acres, according to the national Incident Information System .

Air and ground operations continue to try to douse the flames, though an update from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is moving and growing to the south and southeast.

The smoke was reported around 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Big Horn Park and Grand County Road 2. Crews requested a helicopter water drop early on because of the remote terrain.

Two areas in Grand County north of Parshall and Hot Sulphur Springs are being put on pre-evacuation orders by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Command of the fire transferred to the U.S. Forest Service on Monday, Aug. 30. The fire is burning west of the East Troublesome burn area.

Assisting agencies include Kremmling Fire, Hot Sulphur Springs and Parshall Fire, Grand Fire, Grand County EMS, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.

According to the National Weather Service, smoke can be seen as far as Grand Lake and possibly into Boulder and Larimer counties.

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .