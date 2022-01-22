Blackwell places 10th at 2022 Winter X Games

Summit’s Chase Blackwell placed 10th in the men’s superpipe competition at the first day of the 2022 Winter X Games on Friday, Jan. 21, at Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen.

Blackwell wasn’t able to put a clean looking run together for any of his four runs, and he remained near the bottom of the ranks for the entirety of the competition.

Australian Scotty James placed first, Ayumu Hirano placed second and Ayumu’s brother Kaishu Hirano took third.