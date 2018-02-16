Bleachers headline annual Subaru WinterFest at Copper Mountain

Subaru WinterFest, an annual mountain lifestyle tour, returns to Copper Mountain Resort for an extended three-day event Feb. 16-18 with a special live performance by American indie pop act Bleachers on Saturday, Feb. 17, courtesy of Harman Kardon.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, Copper's Center Village transforms into WinterFest Village with music, tiny houses, snacks and free demos from partner brands such as Lib Tech, Nordica and Shred Optics. In addition, daily giveaways will include prizes from Ozo Coffee Company, Solo Stove, Thule and more.

Saturday will feature a live performance by Bleachers at 3 p.m. followed by the Subaru WinterFest Night at the Woodward Barn from 5-8 p.m. featuring skate and BMX sessions, ninja obstacle challenge, dodgeball and an autograph session with pros from Nordica and Lib Tech teams.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, Subaru does it all over again with a fully activated WinterFest Village, giveaways and a live performance by Boulder-based '80s cover band The Goonies at 3 p.m.

Subaru owners will enjoy special perks all weekend including free parking for the first 40 Subaru vehicles in Copper's Beeler Lot on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, guests staying in Copper Mountain Lodging during WinterFest weekend will receive a free pair of Harmon Kardon headphones, while supplies last, when they show their Subaru key upon checking in. For Subaru enthusiasts looking to take their sporting skills to a new level, Woodward Copper is offering 20 percent off Intro and Drop-In Sessions at the Barn all weekend long when guests show their Subaru key.

For a full lineup of Subaru WinterFest events, activities and perks, visit coppercolorado.com.

For more information on Subaru WinterFest, please visit http://www.subaru.com/events or follow #SubaruWinterFest.