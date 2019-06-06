Blessing of the Bikes is Sunday at Lord of the Mountains church

Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church invites cyclists to the Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday, June 23, following the 9 a.m. service at 56 U.S. Highway 6 in Dillon.

After the blessing, three group rides will depart the church, including a mountain bike ride on the Oro Grande trail above the church, a road ride on the recreation path from Dillon to Keystone and a kids tour of terrain around the church.

Attendees are encouraged to wear biking gear, and security will be provided for bikes during the service, according to a news release. For more information, go to LordOfTheMountains.org or call 970-468-6809.