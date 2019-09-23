Blood drive Tuesday at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center

FRISCO — Flight For Life Colorado is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. Uncontrolled hemorrhage is the leading cause of preventable death in trauma patients, so Flight For Life now carries blood on its helicopters to improve its patient care capabilities.

Everyone who donates blood at the event will receive a gift from Flight For Life and have a chance to meet crew members as well as tour the helicopter. To schedule an appointment, call the Vitalant Appointment Center at 303-363-2300. Walk-ins are also welcome.