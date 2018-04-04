Blue River election: Babich, Robertson, Cleary, Pilling and Fossett win seats

Government

Babich elected mayor of Blue River

In Blue River, Toby Babich ran unopposed and won the mayoral race with 140 votes, according to the unofficial tally.

Babich was first elected to the board of trustees in April 2016. However, Mitch Weiss, who won the mayor's race that same year, had to resign in December 2016 due to health reasons, and Babich was appointed to the position.

In the board of trustees race this year, Blue River had eight candidates seeking four open seats, three of which featured four-year terms and one for a two-year term.

Ken Robertson led all candidates with 113 votes, followed by Dan Cleary with 107 and Ted Pilling with 82 votes. All three won four year-terms.

Mark Fossett was the fourth-highest vote-getter with 77 votes, and for that, he won a two-year term.

Meanwhile, Kelly Finley (76 votes), Ned Esber (59 votes), Barbara Schmidt (37 votes) and Thomas Schmidt (19 votes) did not secure enough votes to win seats on the board.

Town clerk Michelle Eddy said the election "went very smoothly." With 162 people casting ballots, she noted that turnout was down slightly from the pervious elections, but not too much.

The new board will be sworn in on April 24.

—Summit Daily staff