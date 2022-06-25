Blue River Horse Center hosting charity golf tournament

Hole 16 at Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks in Silverthorne. The Blue River Horse Center will be hosting its first ever charity golf tournament on Monday, July 18.

Special to the Daily

The Blue River Horse Center in Silverthorne is hosting its first-ever charity golf tournament at Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks on Monday, July 18.

All proceeds of the event will go to help the local nonprofit which provides equine-based programs to empower children and adults to achieve their life goals.

The charity golf tournament will feature a round of golf and lunch. Contests and prizes will also be offered at the event including a $5,000 hole-in-one contest and a $2,500 60-foot putt contest.

Registering as a single golfer costs $175 with an included lunch, while a group of four costs $700 with lunch.

A mulligan package including eight mulligans, four drawing tickets, and a chance to move up on the two longest holes will cost $80. Other mulligan packages are available.



The tournament is also looking for businesses to help sponsor the tournament. To sign up for the event as a participant or a sponsor visit BlueRiverHorseCenter.org.