Blue River Horse Center hosting charity golf tournament
The Blue River Horse Center in Silverthorne is hosting its first-ever charity golf tournament at Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks on Monday, July 18.
All proceeds of the event will go to help the local nonprofit which provides equine-based programs to empower children and adults to achieve their life goals.
The charity golf tournament will feature a round of golf and lunch. Contests and prizes will also be offered at the event including a $5,000 hole-in-one contest and a $2,500 60-foot putt contest.
Registering as a single golfer costs $175 with an included lunch, while a group of four costs $700 with lunch.
A mulligan package including eight mulligans, four drawing tickets, and a chance to move up on the two longest holes will cost $80. Other mulligan packages are available.
The tournament is also looking for businesses to help sponsor the tournament. To sign up for the event as a participant or a sponsor visit BlueRiverHorseCenter.org.
