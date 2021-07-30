Blue River Horse Center to host Songs and Saddles fundraiser

The Blue River Horse Center is throwing a fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 7. Called Songs and Saddles, the event features music, lawn games, mini horses and pony rides, drinks and food from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center lawn, 460 Blue River Parkway.

Live music acts include Dotsero, Leon Joseph Littlebird and Old Herman. While listening to the music, grab food or beverages from Graze & Torreys, Continental Divide Winery and Angry James Brewing Co. People are also allowed to bring their own picnic items.

The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Pets are not allowed and guests should bring their own blanket or chair. Visit BlueRiverHorseCenter.org for more information.