Blue River and Montezuma to hold municipal elections in April

BLUE RIVER — The town of Blue River is hosting municipal elections for the mayor’s office and three trustee positions. While four incorporated towns in Summit County — Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne — are home rule municipalities, two including Blue River and Montezuma are statutory towns.

In addition to the four home rule municipalities holding elections for open council and mayoral seats, the town of Blue River is holding elections for the mayor’s office and three positions for its board of trustees. All positions up for election in Blue River are four-year terms.

Blue River Town Manager Michelle Eddy reported that current Mayor Toby Babich is running unopposed for reelection and five candidates are running for the three trustee positions. Incumbents Mark Fossett and Joel Dixon will join Kelly Finley, Tim West and Martie Semmer in running for the open seats.

Eddy said the town will host a candidates forum at 6 p.m. March 5 at Blue River Town Hall. The forum will be facilitated by a local resident.

“It will be great for everyone to meet the candidates,” Eddy said.

Montezuma also will host a municipal election for five open board of trustees seats. Roberta Maldonado, Noah Landwehr, Jake Still, James Davis and Ben Becker are running unopposed.

The elections for all home rule and statutory towns will be held April 7.