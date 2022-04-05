Blue River voters elect Slaughter, Hopkins and Piling to board positions

Blue River voters elected two new members to the town’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday, April 5.

The town had five candidates running for three open board positions. Ted Slaughter and Noah Hopkins both will join the board along side Ted Piling, who was reelected to his seat.

The town received 179 total votes for the election, which accounts for 25.25% of registered voters living in Blue River, Town Manager and Clerk Michelle Eddy wrote in an email.

Of the 179 votes, Piling received 138, Slaughter received 90 and Hopkins received 85. Seventy-five voters cast their ballots for Bruce Queen, and 74 voted for Heather Demovic.

The town will be hosting an official canvass for the election April 14, in which town officials will certify the results, Eddy said.