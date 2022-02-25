Blue River Watershed Group to host Fly Fishing Film Tour

The Fly Fishing Film Tour is coming to Breckenridge on March 18.

Blue River Watershed Group/Courtesy photo

Fishing and film lovers alike will be able to support Blue River restoration projects at the Fly Fishing Film Tour on March 18.

The Blue River Watershed Group is hosting the event, which will take place at 6 p.m. March 18 at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. Attendees will be able to watch a series of films about fly-fishing and waterways around the world.

Tickets for the event cost $20. The proceeds support Project Healing Waters, an organization that is dedicated to rehabilitating disabled veterans through the sport. The money will also support Blue River restoration projects taken on by the watershed group.

People can purchase tickets through the Riverwalk Center . In addition to a series of films, the event will feature a raffle for prizes, audience giveaways and “a party atmosphere,” according to a news release about the event.