Blue River Watershed Group to host river cleanup

The Blue River Watershed group is hosting a “make a difference day” on Saturday, Aug. 29.

From 9 a.m. to noon, teams of 6-10 people will be cleaning the Blue River, according to the group’s website. Each team will be assigned a milelong section of the river to clean.

Businesses are able to sign up as a sponsor for the event, as well. Businesses who pay $2,500 in support of the group will be able to name a section of the river in addition to receiving merchandise from the event.

People can sign up to volunteer for the event at the watershed group’s website, BlueRiverWatershed.org.