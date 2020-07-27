Blue River Watershed Group to host river cleanup

FRISCO — The Blue River Watershed Group is hosting a countywide river cleanup on Aug. 29. The event is in partnership with Summit County’s Make a Difference Day and will include a morning cleanup of local waterways. The group is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and the cleanup will be followed by a small celebration in Frisco in the afternoon if possible.

The lead sponsor for the event is The Summit Foundation, but the group is still looking for more sponsors and volunteers for the event. Information on how to become a sponsor for the event or how to sign up to volunteer to participate can be found at BlueRiverWatershed.org/River-Cleanup.html.