Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area extends season to April 4

Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area announced it has extended its winter season through April 4 — four days longer than it was previously scheduled to remain open.

Bluebird Backcountry is an inbounds backcountry ski area with preset skin tracks to the north of Summit County about 40 minutes from Kremmling. With no chairlifts, the ski area offers a backcountry skiing and riding experience for varying skill levels along with rentals, lessons, avalanche education and guide services, albeit on ski-patrolled terrain.

