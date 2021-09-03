Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area to open 12 new runs, 4 new skin tracks this winter

Skiers are pictured at Bluebird Backcountry, a backcountry ski area on Bear Mountain near Kremmling north of Summit County.

Castner Photography/Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area

Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area announced this week that the ski area north of Summit County will have 12 new runs and four new skin tracks.

Bluebird Backcountry is located on Bear Mountain near Kremmling. In the announcement, the ski area said more than 50 volunteers and sawyers helped during the ski area’s Gladefest event earlier this summer to thin out the forest for the new runs. Those runs will include six new advanced options on the mountain’s north face.

“Each new trail boasts a slightly different flavor,” the ski area said in the announcement. “Think everything from open turns to tight, swooping trails through the trees. If you loved skiing Ursa Major last year, you’re in for a treat … well, six of ‘em.”

The new terrain will also feature four new extreme gullies in Couloir Zone. The couloirs range from 37- to 45-degrees in slope angle.

The ski area will also have two new intermediate runs on the northeast face, which Bluebird Backcountry said is another entirely new area of the mountain to explore.

“These runs skip through meadows and old-growth aspens and will be a delight for the whole family to ski,” the announcement stated.