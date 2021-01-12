Bluebird Backcountry ski area to reopen at full capacity Thursday after COVID-19 closure
Bluebird Backcountry will reopen Thursday, Jan. 14, after a weeklong closure due to a staff member testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
Bluebird Backcountry co-founders Erik Lambert and Jeff Woodward wrote in an email that all of the ski area’s services will be open, including ski area access, rentals, backcountry lessons, avalanche courses and limited food and beverage.
In addition to the ski area’s usual COVID-19 procedures, new precautions beginning Thursday will include: improved ventilation in buildings, the implementation of a testing program for staff and moving all staff meetings outdoors. There are also plans to build additional safety barriers between staff and guests at check-in and in the rental shop.
