Bluebird Backcountry to close winter season with Bluebird Bash on March 25￼
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bluebird Backcountry, the lift-free backcountry ski resort east of Steamboat Springs, is closing out the winter season on Sunday, March 26.
To celebrate a successful season, the resort is hosting the Bluebird Bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
The Bash, presented by Stio and Upslope Brewing, will consist of live music, beer tastings, a raffle benefiting Protect Our Winters and a full day of skiing.
A day pass or season pass is required for participation and tickets can be purchased through the Bluebird website.
This story is from SteamboatPilot.com.
