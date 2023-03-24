 Bluebird Backcountry to close winter season with Bluebird Bash on March 25￼ | SummitDaily.com
Bluebird Backcountry to close winter season with Bluebird Bash on March 25￼

Tom Skulski
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bluebird Backcountry, the liftless ski resort east of Steamboat Springs, is set to close out the winter season on Sunday, March 26, 2023. In celebration of a great season, the resort is hosting the Bluebird Bash on from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday.
To celebrate a successful season, the resort is hosting the Bluebird Bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. 

The Bash, presented by Stio and Upslope Brewing, will consist of live music, beer tastings, a raffle benefiting Protect Our Winters and a full day of skiing. 

A day pass or season pass is required for participation and tickets can be purchased through the Bluebird website.

