Bluebird Backcountry to host Gladefest weekends in July

Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area north of Silverthorne will host a pair of Gladefest weekends July 10-11 and July 17-18 in an attempt to improve skin tracks and glade runs for next winter.

The ski area, located at Bear Mountain near Kremmling, features guided “backcountry-lite” experiences as well as avalanche-controlled terrain. The ski area uses skin tracks for skiers and riders to ascend via their own human power rather than chairlifts.

Bluebird Backcountry hopes to put in work this summer to open new skin tracks and glade runs next winter.

The ski area says the Gladefest weekends will include hiking, working on the mountain, hanging out for dinner and beers, and camping together on Saturday evenings.

As for the improvement work, it’ll include cutting things like branches and saplings with hand saws and loppers. No experience or tools are necessary. The ski area will have professionals with chain saws and other tools on-site and will run a safety meeting every day. Ski area officials say any interested volunteers must be able to hike a couple of miles with a pack and work in variable terrain.

The trail work will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Gladefest volunteers will receive a free day pass for every two days of volunteering. The ski area will provide dinner and drinks on Saturday during the volunteer weekends. The ski area says volunteers should bring work clothes, boots, gloves, sunglasses, water, breakfast, lunch, snacks, bug spray and sunscreen. Four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended.

For more information or to register to volunteer, visit Bit.ly/Gladefest .