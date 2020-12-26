Bluebird Backcountry to open for season Dec. 31

Bluebird Backcountry, a human-powered ski resort near Kremmling, is opening for its first full season this year.

Courtesy Bluebird Backcountry

After pushing back opening day due to an unusually dry winter, Bluebird Backcountry is planning to open for the season Dec. 31.

The self-propelled backcountry ski resort — one of the first of its kind in Colorado — has guaranteed that it will open at its new location on Dec. 31. This year, the backcountry resort is based on Bear Mountain, about 40 minutes outside Kremmling.

The nearest SNOTEL Site to Bluebird is registering just 59% of the average snow water equivalent. Even if there is no additional snow through the end of the year, the resort said it will have other programming available focused on backcountry education.

Reservations are now open at bluebirdbackcountry.com.

Bluebird is also offering additional avalanche courses, which have been in high demand across the state this season. AIARE 1, the gold stand for avalanche education, will be available Jan. 11-12, Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 11-12. Go to Bluebird’s website to book a class.

This story is from SkyHiNews.com.