Bluebird Market in Silverthorne opens its event space

Bluebird Market/Courtesy photo

Summit County officially has another event space.

Called Summit Assembly at Bluebird Market, the event space has 6,000 square feet of space that can hold functions like weddings, corporate events, immersive art shows and holiday parties, according to a news release from the Bluebird Market’s communication’s team.

The release said the space has “42-foot high ceilings with two large glass garage doors, concrete floors and an expansive 2,000-square-foot patio with festive bistro lights.” The space can hold up to 500 people. It also partners with the restaurants housed in Bluebird Market such as the Mighty Bar, Hook & Harvest and the Lucky Bird.

For more information on events at Summit Assembly, email info@bluebirdmarket.co or visit BluebirdMarket.co/venue .