Bluebird Market to host brunch running club

Brunch Running offers a unique twist on run clubs by combining a social meal with a fun run or walk. The organization has four upcoming events scheduled with Bluebird Market in Silverthorne.

Brunch Running/Courtesy photo

For four Sundays, people can go on a run or walk and meet back at Bluebird Market, 325 Blue River Parkway, to refuel with brunch at the food hall. Runs are dog- and kid-friendly and are not timed.

Check-in for the first event opens at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Bluebird Market with the group heading out at 9 a.m. Future dates are Oct. 23, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Additional club dates will be announced in December.

According to a news release, registration is free and includes beverages from Gruvi and Polar Seltzer, a recovery lounge complete with Hyperice massage guns and more. People can upgrade their registration for $20 and get a pair of Goodr sunglasses and swag from Ultimate Direction. The organization donates 10% the registrations to a monthly nonprofit partner, with September’s partner being St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visit BrunchRunning.com to register.