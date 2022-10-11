Bluebird Market to host ski films in October, November, featuring Teton Gravity’s ‘Magic Hour’ and more

Teton Gravity Research’s “Magic Hour” will be shown Friday, Oct. 14, at Bluebird Market. It is the first in a series of films that will be shown at the venue in October and November.

Max Ritter/Teton Gravity Research

Bluebird Market’s Summit Assembly space is familiar with hosting live music and other entertainment, but it will also become a venue for multiple ski films in October and November.

The first, Teton Gravity Research’s “Magic Hour,” will be shown Friday, Oct. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the film starts at 7 p.m. at 325 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. The film includes Kai Jones, Nick McNutt, Michelle Parker, Jeremy Jones, Amy Jane David and more. Tickets are $15. “Magic Hour” is also part of Breck Film’s winter film series.

“Mission Mt. Mangart” will be screened next at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Made by Colorado Snowsports Hall of Famer and filmmaker Chris Anthony, it follows the story of the U.S. Army’s legendary 10th Mountain Division. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $50 for a VIP experience that includes a meeting Anthony, hors d’oeuvres, Champagne and swag. Veterans are invited to see the film for free. The film will also be shown in Keystone Dec. 10.

Finally, the second annual Quality Ski Time Film Tour will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Led by Summit County professional skier Drew Peterson, the event will showcase a lineup of ski films and also feature poster signings, gear giveaways and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $15.

Tickets for the films at Bluebird Market can be purchased at BluebirdMarket.co.