Board of Education to vote on resolution that aims to reaffirm Summit School District’s commitment to LGBTQ+ representation in curriculum

Members of the Summit High School Student Equity Alliance speak to the Summit School District Board of Education about making gender-neutral bathrooms available for students in the district. On Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, the Board of Education aims to approve "Just and Equitable Education" resolution that aims to implement policy actions to support Black students, English Language Learners, immigrants, Indigenous students, LGBTQ+ students, refugees, Students of Color, students with disabilities, and students from low socioeconomic backgrounds.

Doug Graver/Courtesy photo

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Summit School District Board of Education will review resolution 2022-23-8, titled “Support for Inclusion of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer + Representation in Curriculum and Standards.”

The resolution cites a revised equity policy, named “Just and Equitable Education,” which was passed unanimously by the board on May 13, 2021.

According to the Just and Equitable Education policy, Summit School District “recognizes that historic decisions and current inequitable practices within education advantage certain students while disadvantaging others. Black students, English Language Learners, immigrants, Indigenous students, LGBTQ+ students, refugees, Students of Color, students with disabilities, and students from low socioeconomic backgrounds … have all been negatively impacted by the institution of education.”

The policy goes on to state that the district will commit to addressing “systemic inequities and eliminate opportunity gaps” based on steps outlined in that document.

The new resolution opposes any action by the Colorado State Board of Education that would “remove or limit the representation of LGBTQ+ and (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) people in K-3 grade-level standards” while reaffirming its commitment to support “historically marginalized groups.”

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday night at the District Professional Development Building at 152 School Road, Frisco.

The full resolution can be found at SummitK12.org/about-ssd/board-of-education.