Boarding for Breast Cancer to host fundraising event at State Bridge Lodge

The Boarding for Breast Cancer's Blues, BBQ and Boobs event poster.

Boarding for Breast Cancer/Courtesy photo

Boarding for Breast Cancer has announced that it will be hosting a fundraising event “Blues, BBQ and Boobs” on Friday, June 16, at State Bridge Lodge outside of Avon.

The event will feature a concert from Eddie Roberts and The Lucky Strokes, and there will also be a VIP dinner served by Traeger Grills. The concert and VIP experience will help raise funds to benefit Boarding for Breast Cancer’s education, prevention and survivorship programs.

VIP tickets will cost $150 each and will include two drink tickets, five raffle tickets, a Yeti cup, dinner, entry to the concert, early access to auction items and more.

General admission tickets cost $60 a ticket and will include two drink tickets, two raffle tickets, entry to the concert and access to the auction.

Tickets are limited for the event and are currently available to purchase at EventBrite.com. The State Bridge Lodge is located at 127 Trough Road in Bond, Colorado.