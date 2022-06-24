Boat rentals near 100% booking capacity for Summit County marinas

Weekend boaters may find it difficult to rent a vessel in Summit County for the rest of the summer as rentals are nearly 100% booked through the warm months.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Rental boats are nearly 100% booked through the summer season in Summit County, according to a memo to Dillon town staff and a statement from Frisco Bay Marina General Manager Logan Snyder.

“We’re delivering a product that I can be proud of for sure,” he said.

So far, he said, “It’s gone really well.”

A near 100% booking rate has been the status quo since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, when boating and other outdoor activities increased in popularity. Simpson said the high season goes from July through late August, about the time when students return to school.

Frisco Bay Marina is experiencing similar demand, Snyder said. Rentals in Frisco are 100% booked for weekends and holidays through the summer, he said, and that rate only drops to around 90% on weekdays.

With the exception of a few moments of high wind and poor weather, most things are going smoothly for the marinas.

“We’ve managed to get through some severe weather patterns,” Simpson said.

The town of Dillon and its marina sit at the “bullseye” of five valleys, according to Simpson. Winds can come from several directions, with a few major weather patterns coming from the north.

In adverse weather, Simpson said dock anchor cables can snap, the docks can move, gangways can go underwater and winds out of south and southwest can send large rolling waves directly at the marina. Last year, ice turned one gangway into a “taco,” Simpson reported.

A marina is unique in that everything is either on the water or in the water. It requires a trained staff that can react to what comes at it, and Simpson said he feels confident in his staff’s capabilities. Because of the threats, a team is dedicated to checking cables every morning.

Currently, the Frisco Bay Marina is fully staffed to work every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snyder added, however, that in an ideal scenario the marina would be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If that was attempted now, it would only be considered 63% staffed, he reported.

The Dillon Marina is also at full staffing, and Simpson said the staff on hand have been great. The marina is adequately staffed for its extended hours, and for the late season when students leave for classes. Despite the eventual success, he said there were concerns early in the spring about staffing levels at the marina.

“We were a bit concerned about it,” Simpson said. The city posted available positions in April, he added, but people were applying later than normal. The whole process — from applying to making offers — had shifted about two weeks later than normal.

Referencing Tuesday’s work session discussion of dual-use properties, Simpson said he’s happy the Dillon Town Council is willing to have robust, solution-oriented conversations about workforce housing. As an employer, he said, that’s what needs to happen. Service will suffer if sustainable housing can’t be created, he said.

Incentive programs that Dillon put together in recent years benefited the marina, he said. He cited incentives as one reason the marina reached full staff this season. But, he said the fear is always what’s going to happen next year. He’s hopeful Dillon can sustain its staffing levels for years to come.

Denver Water tracks the reservoir’s surface elevation. According to the latest Denver Water Report, in a normal scenario the Dillon Reservoir should reach peak height at 9,014.2 feet in June and drop to 8,995.6 feet in October. In a dry scenario, the reservoir would only reach 9,007.6 feet in June and drop to 8996.1 feet in October. In a wet scenario, the reservoir could hit 9,017 feet in June and drop to 8,999.8 feet in October. Those numbers are up from preseason predictions, Simpson said.

Currently the reservoir is at about 95% capacity, Denver water reports.

Although water levels are below 100%, Simpson said he’s confident that his staff is “going to get through this season no problem.”

He’s not as confident about next season.