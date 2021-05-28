Boating season is underway at Green Mountain Reservoir

The boating season is open at Green Mountain Reservoir with the Heeney Marina boat ramp open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The U.S. Forest Service requires all motorized or trailered watercraft to undergo an Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection at the boat ramp in an attempt to prevent the introduction of invasive mussels and other aquatic nuisance species into the reservoir. The Forest Service also requires all motorized or trailered watercraft to enter and exit the reservoir from the boat ramp. The boat ramp is closed when inspectors are not present.

The Forest Service has only the McDonald Flats boat ramp open to nonmotorized, hand-launched and hand-powered watercraft. The Forest Service prohibits all other boat ramp and shoreline launches.

Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi said in a news release that the Forest Service is continuing to work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Summit County and the Bureau of Reclamation to monitor and protect Green Mountain Reservoir.

Campsite reservations surrounding the reservoir can be made at Cow Creek North, Cow Creek South, Elliot Creek, Prairie Point and Willows campgrounds. Availability for these sites can be searched at Recreation.gov .

The McDonald Flats Campground is first-come, first-served.

For more information about Parks and Wildlife’s invasive species efforts, visit CPW.state.co.us/aboutus/pages/isp-ans.aspx .