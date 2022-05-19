Bob Dylan to perform at Dillon Amphitheater on July 3; Tickets go on sale Friday

Shakey Graves plays to a sold-out show at the Dillon Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 8, 2021. Bob Dylan will take the stage this year on July 3.

Jenise Jensen/Town of Dillon

Bob Dylan’s career has lasted the better part of 50 years — bringing songs such as “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Like a Rolling Stone” and more — to audiences around the world. Summit County guests will hear his music live this July at the Dillon Amphitheater for his Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour.

Dylan is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St., Dillon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, but prices have not been announced as of deadline. There is a limit of eight general admission tickets and four VIP tickets per purchase. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.

The show will be a phone-free experience. The use of cellphones, smart watches, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted. Upon arrival at the venue, all cell phones will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance.

