Bob Hartzell wins Lake County seat for CMC

Bob Hartzell topped Christine Whittington in the District 6 race for Colorado Mountain College's Board of Trustees.

Colorado Mountain College’s former Leadville campus dean won the Lake County seat on the CMC board of trustees in Tuesday’s vote

As of midnight, Bob Hartzell was leading Christine Whittington 54.10% to 45.90%, with 23,340 votes tallied, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.

The CMC board is seven people from six counties, and Hartzell has worked with four of them professionally.

Hartzell says his three top priorities are, “to listen, the learn and to participate.”

The board’s role is to hire the president and set policy, Hartzell said.

“We don’t tell the president what to do,” Hartzell said.

Hartzell worked a quarter-century for CMC in six different roles.

“I call it the six best jobs I’ve ever had,” Hartzell said.

When he was a business instructor, he also taught classes ranging from secretarial science to snowmaking in the same semester. He has also previously served as the assistant dean, worked in college-wide faculty development, directed a nine-county leadership development group, and also worked in college leadership, and as the Leadville campus dean.

“I’m so glad I ran. The fact that there was competition brought so many more CMC issues to public attention,” Whittington said. “Friends from CMC and Lake County encouraged me to run. I considered it, and when a student encouraged me to run, I decided to take the plunge.”

For a time, Hartzell was the only candidate for that race. Competition made it better, he said.

“I thank Christine for entering the race in the first place. I was the only one with a petition filed, and in fact, she signed my petition,” Hartzell said. “Had she not entered the race I would not be nearly as knowledgeable about CMC and the board’s role.”

Whittington was the CMC library director for three years, the last of a 40-year career of academic positions, teaching, leadership, and advising that spanned Chicago, Maine, Wake Forest, and Greensboro College, among others. Her husband grew up in Denver, wanted to get back to Colorado and landed in Leadville as the director of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum. That’s about the time the CMC library position opened up.

