Bob Rankin, a key Republican state senator, resigns halfway through his four-year term

The Carbondale lawmaker is a member of the Joint Budget Committee. A vacancy committee will pick a replacement to serve out the rest of his term, which ends January 2025.
State Sen. Bob Rankin, a Carbondale Republican and member of the Colorado legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, will resign from his seat Jan. 10, halfway through his four-year term.
Rankin, 80, who represents Senate District 5, announced his resignation Thursday. A vacancy committee will select a replacement to serve the rest of his term, which ends in January 2025.
“I have informed the Secretary of the Senate (of) my intention to resign from the Colorado State Senate effective January 10th,” Rankin said in a written statement. “After proudly serving this state for the past 10 years, I have made the decision to move forward with the next chapter of my life.”
Rankin did not immediately respond to a Colorado Sun request for comment Thursday.
Rankin’s resignation comes after Democrats expanded their majority in the Colorado Senate in the 2022 elections. Democrats will hold a 23-12 majority in the chamber when the legislature reconvenes on Jan. 9, up from their 21-14 majority now.
