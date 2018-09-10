Body found on Emerald Mountain believed to be missing Steamboat man

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A body recovered on Emerald Mountain on Sunday morning is believed to be the body of a Steamboat Springs man who was reported missing on Saturday.

Authorities believe the deceased is 64-year-old Marc Sehler, who was last seen at about 9 p.m. Friday, according to a news release issued by the city of Steamboat Springs.

Sehler's wife, Gretchen, reported him missing around noon Saturday.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers opened an investigation and requested assistance from Routt County Search and Rescue.

Search and rescue volunteers embarked on a search of the Emerald Mountain area at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Volunteers found the body at about 9:45 a.m. according to the news release.

Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg will confirm the identity of the body and make a determination of the cause and manner of death.

Recommended Stories For You

The Routt County Sheriff's Office, Routt County Coroner's Office, Search and Rescue, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Steamboat Parks and Recreation Department are collaborating on the investigation.

The police ask that anybody with information related to the investigation contact the agency at 970-879-1144.