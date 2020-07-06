Body of male child recovered in Eagle River east of Dotsero

Search crews were on the Eagle River on June 7 looking for missing 3-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez Castro.

Courtesy Eagle County

EAGLE — The body of a male child was recovered from the Eagle River east of Dotsero at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The body was discovered by a private group of people on the river, according to an Eagle County official.

Though not confirmed by officials, the body is presumed to be that of 3-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez Castro, who went missing in early June.

Sebastian was last seen at about 9 p.m. June 5 in the playground area of the Eagle Villas Apartments, which are located next to the Eagle River. The Eagle River reached peak levels for the season in the days before the boy went missing.

The last sign of the boy was found that weekend, when his shoe and cellphone were located in the Eagle River. At that time, a large volunteer effort combing nearby areas on foot was called off, and future search efforts were focused on the river.

On June 8, Vail Mountain Rescue ran five search trips down the river in rafts followed by searchers in kayakers, according to a statement by the Eagle County spokesperson. On June 9, a dog team conducted searches on several sections of the river.

More than 500 volunteers and over 30 emergency services agencies were involved in the monthlong search.

A GoFundMe page for Sebastian’s family had raised more $10,000 as of Monday, July 6.

No further details about the body have been released. The Eagle County Coroner’s Office is handling the investigation.

This story is from VailDaily.com.